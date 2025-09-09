Woodline Partners LP Has $43.74 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 367,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,820 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $43,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 709,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after buying an additional 132,507 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,962,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 470,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,622,000 after acquiring an additional 40,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day moving average of $109.09. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.