WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.78 and last traded at $46.63, with a volume of 38117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.52.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,109,000 after buying an additional 1,038,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,174,000 after buying an additional 80,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 176,321 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 702,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

