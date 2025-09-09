Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $969.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $873.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $731.22. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $980.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.86.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

