Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Has $716,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 434.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480,835 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,864,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,814,000 after buying an additional 741,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,986,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,674,000 after buying an additional 634,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in General Mills by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,846,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,606,000 after acquiring an additional 561,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,403,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,888,000 after acquiring an additional 414,768 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

