W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Position Boosted by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 274.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,898 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,218,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,224,000 after purchasing an additional 195,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,696,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,198,000 after purchasing an additional 55,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,662,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,248,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

W.P. Carey stock opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.82. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $68.28.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is 236.84%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

