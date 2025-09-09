Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share $VRNA Shares Sold by Octagon Capital Advisors LP

Octagon Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,000 shares during the quarter. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share comprises about 1.5% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share worth $13,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,119,000 after acquiring an additional 763,353 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,544,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Price Performance

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -107.37 and a beta of 0.14. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $106.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 36.62%.The firm had revenue of $103.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNA. Wells Fargo & Company cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen lowered Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital lowered Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

In other news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 208,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $2,745,103.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,464,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,789,679.52. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,336 shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $766,535.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,607,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,262,182.08. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,420,584 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

