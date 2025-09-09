Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Bought by AAF Wealth Management LLC

AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 12.6% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,729,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,259,000 after buying an additional 531,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after buying an additional 442,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,499,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,677,000 after buying an additional 270,146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.72 and a 200-day moving average of $173.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $183.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

