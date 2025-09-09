Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Position Lowered by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,259,000 after purchasing an additional 531,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after purchasing an additional 442,395 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,499,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,677,000 after purchasing an additional 270,146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $183.93. The company has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.37.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

