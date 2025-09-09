Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 41,600 shares, adecreaseof29.1% from the July 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3,240.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,921. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84.

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

