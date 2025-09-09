Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $74,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 224,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,000. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

