Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average is $78.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

