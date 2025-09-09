USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,785 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Masco by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

