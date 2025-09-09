USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in CDW Corporation $CDW

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 78.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $167.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.43. CDW Corporation has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $230.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. CDW had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

