USS Investment Management Ltd Has $2.44 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.78.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $466.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.05. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $500.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

