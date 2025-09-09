US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD is Rivermont Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Rivermont Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the quarter. US Foods accounts for about 4.4% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rivermont Capital Management LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 487.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,160. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $56.47 and a 12-month high of $85.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

