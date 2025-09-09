United Services Automobile Association Invests $879,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 target price (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total value of $11,879,712.94. Following the transaction, the president owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at $177,892,712.54. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.50, for a total value of $54,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,380. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $26,926,433. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $740.61 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $353.91 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.87, a PEG ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $764.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $682.14.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

