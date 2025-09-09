UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $3.79 Million Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Compass Point upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%.The business had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.74%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

