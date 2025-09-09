UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,798 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 197,500 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,484 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 647,665 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $52,137,000 after buying an additional 309,576 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,484,661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after buying an additional 160,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $106.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $388,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,811.26. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,945.36. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $922,740. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.