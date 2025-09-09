Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 6.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $217.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.61.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

