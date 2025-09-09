UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Sells 194,638 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,380,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194,638 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Lam Research worth $972,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.52.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.76. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average of $85.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

