UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,514 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $904,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 500.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk
In other Autodesk news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,725. The trade was a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,440 shares of company stock worth $6,786,586 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Autodesk Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $326.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.49.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why These Banking Stocks Could Soar on Rate Cuts
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- What NVIDIA’s Big Bet on Rival Quantinuum Means for D-Wave Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.