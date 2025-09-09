UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Has $1.50 Billion Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,371,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 308,818 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,504,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.82 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.66. The company has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.90.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

