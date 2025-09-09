UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Buys 305,489 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,816,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,489 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $778,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,994 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Synopsys by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after acquiring an additional 673,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,500,000 after acquiring an additional 125,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,857,000 after acquiring an additional 313,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,987,000 after acquiring an additional 182,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $609.08 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $596.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.14. The company has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,746.85. This trade represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.