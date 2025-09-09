UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 0.50% of Oracle worth $1,941,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the first quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $238.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $260.87. The company has a market capitalization of $670.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

