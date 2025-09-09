UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,902,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950,765 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 1.04% of Palo Alto Networks worth $1,177,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 134,640 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $160,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,734.65. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 569,422 shares of company stock worth $106,629,618. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $197.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.67. The company has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a PE ratio of 122.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.