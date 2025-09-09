UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Acquires 1,454,595 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454,595 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 1.22% of Capital One Financial worth $838,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,448,572.40. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $219.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.53 and a 200-day moving average of $195.74. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.81.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

