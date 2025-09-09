Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in Truist Financial by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in Truist Financial by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 78,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business’s revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

