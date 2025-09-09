Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $197.38 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $210.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.19 and its 200 day moving average is $185.67. The company has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.68.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $160,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,734.65. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,422 shares of company stock worth $106,629,618 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

