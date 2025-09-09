Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% during the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 3,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $217.41 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.61. The stock has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.