Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,321,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,021,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,667,604,000 after purchasing an additional 658,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 39.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 367,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after purchasing an additional 103,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

