Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,906,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 54.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,255,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 444,153 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $9,987,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 108.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 511,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 266,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,517,000 after purchasing an additional 262,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPH opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $884.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 9.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

