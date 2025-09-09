Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Treatt (LON:TET – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 to GBX 260 in a research note published on Monday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Treatt from GBX 440 to GBX 250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 386.67.

TET stock traded down GBX 1 on Monday, reaching GBX 264. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,122. Treatt has a 52 week low of GBX 180 and a 52 week high of GBX 570. The company has a market capitalization of £155.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,439.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 273.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

We are a trusted ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the global flavour, fragrance and consumer goods markets from our bases in the UK, the US and China. We take pride in developing the ingredient solutions of the future and are supported by a global operational infrastructure that delivers results.

