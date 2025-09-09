Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP cut its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $22,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,113,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,607.57.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.7%

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,292.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,475.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,418.15.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,406.07, for a total value of $4,218,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,852. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,827,343.28. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,232 shares of company stock worth $31,255,316. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.