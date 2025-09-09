Top Blockchain Stocks To Follow Now – September 6th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, and Bullish are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement, or benefit from blockchain technology—the decentralized, cryptographic ledger system underlying cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. These firms may build blockchain platforms, provide supporting infrastructure (like mining equipment or cloud services), or integrate smart contracts into traditional business processes. Investors buy blockchain stocks to gain indirect exposure to the growth potential of distributed ledgers without holding digital assets directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Bullish (BLSH)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

