The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Stock Holdings Increased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,577 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up 0.6% of Woodline Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $91,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.56.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $274.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.62 and a 12 month high of $280.70. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.84.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

