The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX Shares Sold by Zeno Equity Partners LLP

Zeno Equity Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,349 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group comprises about 4.7% of Zeno Equity Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Zeno Equity Partners LLP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,134,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,370,000 after purchasing an additional 936,718 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,947,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,814,000 after purchasing an additional 46,369 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,745,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,705,000 after purchasing an additional 202,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,412,000 after purchasing an additional 181,086 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $107.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 0.80.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.64%.The business had revenue of $178.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.