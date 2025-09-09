Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.8% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Humana by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Humana from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.24.

Humana Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Humana stock opened at $310.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.68. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.87 and a 12-month high of $357.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

