Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,804,000 after buying an additional 282,050 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,920,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $233.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.14 and a 52-week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

