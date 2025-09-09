Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 4,107 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 77.3% in the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 107.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,919,000 after purchasing an additional 284,045 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 74.2% in the first quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 143,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 29.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 372.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after buying an additional 85,819 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHDN stock opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $150.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.87 and a 200 day moving average of $103.03.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $934.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

