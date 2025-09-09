Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $299.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $300.14.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total value of $127,273.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,414.40. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.78, for a total transaction of $289,780.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $19,160,833.16. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,932 shares of company stock worth $1,010,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

