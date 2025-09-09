Teza Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc $CUBI

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE CUBI opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $72.51.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $206.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.81 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

