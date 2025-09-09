Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 237.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 201,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after buying an additional 82,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.