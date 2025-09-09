Teza Capital Management LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in Genpact Limited $G

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,801 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 14,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,196,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,842,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,045,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,434,000 after purchasing an additional 118,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $56.76.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 10.92%.The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

G has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

