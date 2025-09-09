Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 2,338 Shares of Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Lincoln National by 383.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Lincoln National by 82.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Lincoln National by 18.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares set a $41.00 target price on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cfra Research upgraded Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 123,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,691.35. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Lincoln National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

