Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stake Lowered by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Arete began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.90.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $185.82 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.35 and a 200-day moving average of $186.66. The company has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.