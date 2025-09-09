Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $35.11, but opened at $40.65. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft now has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Teck Resources shares last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 15,226,024 shares traded.
TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.
The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.78.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0918 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
