Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 135 target price on the homebuilder’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 135 to GBX 130 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 136 to GBX 122 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 150 to GBX 147 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 143.17.

LON:TW traded up GBX 2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 98.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,575,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.27. The company has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The homebuilder reported GBX 3.20 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Wimpey will post 9.8339265 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

