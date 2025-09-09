T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.0238.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $242.90 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $193.27 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,627,930 shares of company stock valued at $627,921,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

