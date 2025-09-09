Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SNDX is Exome Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Exome Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Syndax Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.5% of Exome Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Exome Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 594,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 68,014 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 106,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 377,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 312,231 shares during the period.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $304,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 191,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,525.92. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,581,407.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 298,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,027.01. This represents a 34.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,537 shares of company stock worth $3,265,935 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.18. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.48% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 984.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.