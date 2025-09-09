Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.47 and last traded at $56.49, with a volume of 1595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.98.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suzuki Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.01%. Suzuki Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

